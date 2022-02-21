Tottenham look set to battle it out with Arsenal for the signature of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Antonio Conte would be interested in linking up with the Argentine forward again after working with him during his time at Inter. It has been suggested by Todo Fichajes that Arsenal are also interested in him and it will be intriguing to see the two North London clubs battle it out.

Martinez had his best goalscoring season in a forward pairing with Romelu Lukaku, which could excite Spurs fans with the thought of a similar partnership with Harry Kane. At Arsenal, he would likely operate as a lone striker due to their system which Martinez himself is less familiar with.

Of course, with Harry Kane linked away from Tottenham (by the Telegraph and others), the Argentine international may be viewed as a replacement for him, rather than to partner him up front.

With the two clubs battling it out not only for Martinez but for a top four position as well, that may be a deciding factor if the 24-year-old has to choose between the two sides. Currently playing in the Champions League, it’s unlikely he would want to give up expressing himself on the biggest stage.

It’s difficult to say which club needs Martinez more, due to them both having players potentially on their way out the door and a lack of depth in this area. Again, according to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal are interested in Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, so this would suggest they are focusing on a forward player more than any other position.