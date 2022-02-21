“Beggars belief” – Pundit slams Marcelo Bielsa’s bizarre decision for Leeds vs Man United

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been criticised by pundit Garth Crooks for the bizarre decision to leave Raphinha on the bench against Manchester United.

The Brazilian winger has been a star performer at Elland Road for some time now, but for some reason Bielsa only introduced him as a substitute in yesterday’s big game against the Red Devils.

Crooks was far from impressed by Bielsa’s decision here, hitting out at the Argentine in his Premier League team of the week column.

“I have very little time for any manager, especially with limited resources, who leaves their most talented player on the bench against a top-class side and still expects to get something out of the game,” Crooks said.

“In the first half, Leeds were like lambs to the slaughter playing Manchester United. How you leave Raphinha on the sidelines against a team like United beggars belief.”

Leeds did end up bringing Raphinha on, and he scored against Man Utd to make it 2-2, though the visitors still ended up emerging 4-2 winners.