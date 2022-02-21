Liverpool are reportedly interested in West Ham’s in-form winger Jarrod Bowen.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer insider Dean Jones said: “Maybe Jarrod Bowen is next on their radar and he’s somebody they’re seriously interested in.”

Despite the recent signing of Luis Diaz, Liverpool are still in the market for forward players due to the risk of losing Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, whose contracts both expire in the summer of 2023.

With talks ongoing between the club and players, neither has agreed a new contract as of yet and Liverpool are clearly exploring options in case they have to part ways with two of their star men. Bowen has been mightily impressive so far this season, with only Salah providing more goal contributions than the Englishman.

Bowen has been tipped for an England call up, with the next international break approaching next month. The 25-year-old faces stiff competition, however, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling all in fine form for their clubs.

Bowen may well see the opportunity to join Liverpool and express himself in Europe as the key to breaking into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

With no International appearances to his name currently, joining a Premier League powerhouse like Liverpool may be his route into the squad, with an eye on the World Cup in Qatar in the winter.