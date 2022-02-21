Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Wolves defender Max Kilman, who is a boyhood Blues supporter.

The 24-year-old centre-back has grown in stature in recent times, becoming a key player for Wolves despite not being a regular in his first couple of years at Molineux.

It now seems Kilman’s fine form could earn him a big move in the near future, as talkSPORT have tweeted that Chelsea have been scouting the player in recent times ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

See below for details, with talkSPORT also noting Kilman’s emotional connection with the west London giants…

????????: Chelsea are considering a move for Wolves defender Max Kilman. Chelsea’s scouts have watched Kilman, a boyhood Chelsea fan, in recent weeks. – talkSPORT sources understand ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/yzL3INZHTU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 21, 2022

CFC will no doubt need to strengthen at the back this summer, with all three of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta set to come to the ends of their contracts.

Kilman could be a useful replacement if he does end up joining, though one imagines this ambitious Wolves side won’t want to sell an important player.

Bruno Lage has done fine work with the Midlands outfit this season, and losing someone like Kilman would be a big blow to the club’s project.