Chelsea consider transfer move for Premier League star who’s a boyhood Blues fan

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Wolves defender Max Kilman, who is a boyhood Blues supporter.

The 24-year-old centre-back has grown in stature in recent times, becoming a key player for Wolves despite not being a regular in his first couple of years at Molineux.

It now seems Kilman’s fine form could earn him a big move in the near future, as talkSPORT have tweeted that Chelsea have been scouting the player in recent times ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

See below for details, with talkSPORT also noting Kilman’s emotional connection with the west London giants…

CFC will no doubt need to strengthen at the back this summer, with all three of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta set to come to the ends of their contracts.

Max Kilman in action for Wolves
More Stories / Latest News
“Beggars belief” – Pundit slams Marcelo Bielsa’s bizarre decision for Leeds vs Man United
Arsenal approach Serie A giants over potential €65million transfer
Talks held: PL club resigned to losing star to Tottenham in potential €45m transfer deal

Kilman could be a useful replacement if he does end up joining, though one imagines this ambitious Wolves side won’t want to sell an important player.

Bruno Lage has done fine work with the Midlands outfit this season, and losing someone like Kilman would be a big blow to the club’s project.

More Stories Max Kilman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.