Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has showed off his battle wounds from a feisty encounter with Leeds United yesterday.

The Red Devils won a thrilling encounter 4-2 at Elland Road, and it’s clear McTominay faced a competitive midfield battle.

See below as the Scotland international showed off his injuries on Instagram, describing that as a “proper game”…

Man Utd fans will love this from McTominay – a homegrown player who clearly felt the intense rivalry between these teams!