Fabian Schar and Jonjo Shelvey could be offered new deals after resurgence in form under Eddie Howe.

According to The Telegraph, both players are set to be rewarded for their recent performances which sees Newcastle currently unbeaten in five Premier League games, conceding just three goals.

Despite their huge transfer budget provided by their new owners, getting the best out of current players will be high on Howe’s agenda since he replaced Steve Bruce earlier this season, and it seems he’s already showing his capability of getting more out of some players who had previously been struggling.

Although new signings were necessary and the likes of Kieran Trippier making an instant impact, Newcastle fans will be pleased to see the likes of Schar and Shelvey impressing in their fight to stay in the league.

Schar played alongside Dan Burn in the last two games and has been impressive, keeping Jamal Lascelles out of the team. Shelvey himself has kept others waiting on the sidelines, with new signing Bruno Guimaraes yet to start a game since his move from Lyon.

Shelvey is particularly key to getting the ball to the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, who make things happen at St James Park. No player at Newcastle has completed more passes into the final third than Shelvey and Howe is clearly a fan of the 29-year-old. If the current crop of players can continue to step up to the task and with additions in and around these players, the future is potentially bright for the fans of the North East club.