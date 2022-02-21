“I’d love to play there” – Neymar drops hint over potential future transfer destination

Champions League
Posted by

Neymar has spoken about his future at Paris Saint-Germain, hinting that his next club could be in the MLS.

Speaking on popular streaming platform Twitch, Neymar said: “I’d love to play in the U.S, actually. I’d love to play there for a season.”

In recent years, the huge salaries have been a major attraction for players to move to the country, but Neymar gave a more personal reason for his interest, saying: “First of all, their season is shorter, so I’d get three months vacation.” The Brazilian seems to have an eye on a more relaxed end to his career.

Fellow countryman Pele also moved to the MLS in his career, a player who Neymar looks up to and mentioned in an interview how he is the “king of football.” Following in the footsteps of someone who he considers his idol wouldn’t be a huge surprise. Of course, he has unfinished business at PSG and will be a key figure in their attempts to win their first ever Champions League.

More Stories about Neymar
Video: Kylian Mbappe ends Real Madrid audition with stunning last-gasp winner for PSG
CL giants could launch double Man United transfer raid if one of their three biggest names leave
Spanish giants given huge boost by Brazil’s next wonder kid labelled the ‘new Ronaldo’

PSG defeated Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie and will be looking to advance into the quarter finals when they face Carlo Ancelotti’s men in the second leg next month. Neymar missed the majority of the first game due to recent injury struggles but will be hoping to be fully fit to start the return leg in Madrid.

More Stories Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.