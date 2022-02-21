Odds slashed on Cristiano Ronaldo shock transfer away from Manchester United this summer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ladbrokes have slashed odds of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United this summer down to just 2/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Ronaldo’s return has hardly gone according to plan, and having previously stated he’d accept nothing less than third in the table, couple with his own poor goalscoring form, the odds suggest an Old Trafford exit could be on the cards as early as this summer.

With rumours of Manchester United allowing Ronaldo to leave in the summer depending on how the season pans out, it’s becoming increasingly likely we will see the 37 year old move on. The Portuguese forward isn’t getting any younger and he certainly won’t want to be sticking round if United don’t manage to achieve a top four finish either.

Cristiano Ronaldo against Southampton.
More Stories about Cristiano Ronaldo
Peter Crouch gives interesting goal celebration advice to Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo sends Champions League message to Manchester United
Manchester United increasingly feel re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo was an error of judgement

Where Ronaldo would end up remains to be seen but it’s going to be difficult for many clubs to be able to afford the wages that come with signing one of the biggest stars in football.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.