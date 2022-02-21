Ladbrokes have slashed odds of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United this summer down to just 2/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Ronaldo’s return has hardly gone according to plan, and having previously stated he’d accept nothing less than third in the table, couple with his own poor goalscoring form, the odds suggest an Old Trafford exit could be on the cards as early as this summer.

With rumours of Manchester United allowing Ronaldo to leave in the summer depending on how the season pans out, it’s becoming increasingly likely we will see the 37 year old move on. The Portuguese forward isn’t getting any younger and he certainly won’t want to be sticking round if United don’t manage to achieve a top four finish either.

Where Ronaldo would end up remains to be seen but it’s going to be difficult for many clubs to be able to afford the wages that come with signing one of the biggest stars in football.