Premier League team of the week: Man Utd star in after setting new record, Spurs trio also selected by pundit

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks unsurprisingly selecting three Tottenham players following their stunning win away to Manchester City.

In what was surely the result of the weekend, Spurs sealed a dramatic stoppage time victory at the Etihad Stadium to give their top four hopes a boost and also give Liverpool a major helping hand back into the Premier League title race.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski were among the star performers and definitely earned their places in the latest team of the week from BBC Sport pundit Crooks.

See below for the line up in full…

There are other big names in this strong-looking line up, with Bruno Fernandes undoubtedly another of the stand-out individual performers from the weekend just gone.

The Portugal international was superb in Man Utd’s 4-2 win away at Leeds, setting a new record in the process…

That’s some feat by Fernandes, who is joined by Red Devils team-mate Harry Maguire in Crooks’ XI.

Arsenal duo Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka also deserve their places as the exciting young duo continue to carry Mikel Arteta’s side, while Mohamed Salah and Alisson are in there representing Liverpool.

