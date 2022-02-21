Raul Jimenez couldn’t have been interfering with play from there, VAR were right to give Wolves the goal, says Mark Halsey

VAR official Stuart Attwell made the correct call to allow Daniel Podence’s second half winner for Wolves against Leicester City.

Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel protested to referee Craig Pawson for an offside against Raul Jimenez.

But I felt it was a good goal as I didn’t think Jimenez had interfered with Schmeichel, who went to save Podence’s long-range shot.

The Wolves forward was 14 yards from goal and therefore, too far out to impact on the eye line of the Leicester keeper.

Jimenez was also running in the opposite direction to where Podence’s strike went, so the goal deserved to stand, in my eyes.