Jeff Stelling names the Newcastle player who’s made him “look like an idiot”

Jeff Stelling admits that Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier has made him look like an idiot by proving him wrong with his superb scoring record from free-kicks.

The England international joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in January, and has made a superb start to life at St James’ Park.

Stelling recently said he felt Trippier surely couldn’t score free-kicks in two games in a row, but he then went and did it.

“He has proved a few people wrong,” said Stelling. “He made me look like an absolute idiot last week, didn’t he? I know it doesn’t take much.

“He scored the free-kick the week before (against Everton) and I said ‘don’t expect that every week’. He had scored ten in 343 games.

“What happens? And I know it’s a slight deflection, but my word it was a fantastic strike from him and they will be hoping he will be back soon.”