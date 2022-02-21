Video: Luis Suarez warms up for Man Utd clash with long-range wonder-goal for Atletico Madrid

Manchester United fans might not be too comforted to see that Luis Suarez looks very much in the mood for the upcoming big game in the Champions League this Wednesday night.

The former Liverpool man remains one of the very finest forwards in world football, and he pulled off this outrageous long range effort with his weaker foot in Atletico Madrid’s win over Osasuna.

Watch below as Suarez caught the opposition goalkeeper off his line before hitting a sublime effort into the back of the net that is surely going to go down as one of the goals of the season…

Luis Suarez gearing up for the visit of Man United with a splendid goal. pic.twitter.com/l2yasBy6RH — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) February 20, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Premier Sports

Suarez is bound to be a big threat against United when they travel to Madrid on Wednesday night, and Red Devils fans will have to hope they see an improvement from Harry Maguire and co. at the back in order to keep the Atletico front-man quiet.