Tottenham could be set to save £100million by landing trio of free transfers

Tottenham are reportedly being tipped to pursue three free agents in the summer transfer window.

A report from football.london suggests that Spurs are eyeing up Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, and Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham can definitely land all three of these players, but Dybala, Kessie and Lingard are all fine talents who could well cost a total of £100million if they’d been under contract.

Tottenham need to strengthen to keep manager Antonio Conte happy, and these three would surely improve the north Londoners’ squad for next season.

Spurs have been linked with Lingard before, while they also failed to sign Dybala a few years ago as he turned them down.

Kessie, meanwhile, seems an ideal Conte player, but recent speculation suggests he’s perhaps more likely to join Paris Saint-Germain.

It’s surely vital for Spurs to qualify for the Champions League if they are to lure in big names like this.