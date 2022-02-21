Crystal Palace reportedly expect they could be set to lose Wilfried Zaha to Tottenham in this summer’s transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international’s current contract expires in 2023, so it perhaps makes sense that Palace are now preparing to let him go this summer to avoid losing him on a free a year later.

According to Todo Fichajes, initial talks have taken place with Tottenham, with Antonio Conte keen to snap up the €45million-rated forward.

Zaha has been a stand-out performer at Selhurst Park for some time now, and it’s slightly surprising that he still hasn’t ended up being poached by a bigger club.

Zaha had a spell at Manchester United as a youngster, but it didn’t work out for him at Old Trafford, leading to him returning to Palace.

The 29-year-old has shown what he can do in the Premier League now, though, and is surely worth another spell at a big six side.

Spurs fans will surely hope their club can get this deal done this summer, as Conte needs signings to improve this inconsistent squad.

If Tottenham hold on to Harry Kane, they could have a fearsome front three with Kane, Son Heung-min and Zaha up front.