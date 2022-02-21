Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has discussed Antonio Conte’s position at Tottenham after the thrilling victory away to Manchester City at the weekend.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the ex-Red Devil made it clear that Spurs need to back the manager in the transfer market, with the squad not really as good as it was during Mauricio Pochettino’s time at the club.

Pochettino put together a superb Tottenham squad which twice came close to winning the Premier League, whilst also reaching the final of the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

Conte is a big-name appointment as manager, but Chadwick thinks Spurs will know that that means they have to give him good signings to work with.

“It’ll be interesting to see how Tottenham kick on (after beating City), because they’d been having a real indifferent spell before this game. A lot of poor results, particularly at home, but to win at the Etihad shows what they can do in the Premier League,” Chadwick said.

“I think Conte can turn them into title contenders. They were there before with Pochettino, but it relies on what comes into the club. The squad’s probably not as good as the one Pochettino had. But if you back Conte … he’s obviously won the Premier League before with Chelsea, so if you back him I think they can be contenders again.

“I think Spurs are a great counter-attacking team, but their problems recently have come when they’ve got to break teams down, particularly at home. The system and shape Conte plays, it is more suited to winning the ball back and getting teams on the break, but again that hangs on the players he’s got at the club.

“Let’s see what he’s allowed to do in the transfer market this summer. And with the Harry Kane situation as well, whether he’s set to stay at Spurs or move on to pastures new.

“I think Spurs knew what they were getting when he came in. You can see what he’s like on the touchline, he speaks from the heart, says what he thinks. Spurs will have known that when they brought him in.

“I’m sure Spurs will do what they can to keep hold of him, so they’ve got to back him and bring players in in the transfer market. That’s been a concern for a while now, Pochettino wasn’t really able to build on that team that reached the Champions League final. So this summer is an important transfer window and it’ll be interesting to see what they can get done.”

Chadwick also discussed what Tottenham’s win at City will do to the title race, as he admits he still feels Pep Guardiola’s side are the favourites, despite this slip-up.

“Overall I still consider City the favourites for the title,” Chadwick said. “Obviously they’ll be disappointed with the result this weekend, they dominated possession but came up against a Tottenham team with a game plan and a Harry Kane masterclass really. After that game I’m sure Pep will be wishing he’d got this man! Kane was on another level against City.

“Spurs at their best are a fantastic counter-attacking team and they showed that this weekend. And it hopefully makes for a more exciting end to the season.

“I still think City are the favourites, but it looked like they might run away with it and now Spurs have thrown a spanner in the works. It’ll be interesting to see if it affects City, because losing at home like that can affect confidence.”