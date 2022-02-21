New Zealand Women’s footballer Meikayla Moore managed to score a perfect hattrick of own goals in just one half of football.

Usually playing in England with Liverpool Women, Moore was representing her country in the SheBelieves Cup against USA. Moore was substituted after completing her unwanted hattrick, not managing to make it to half time before the manager decided a change was needed.

Not great ? New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore has a hat trick against the US…of own goals. ? (via @USWNT) pic.twitter.com/ssB8G5dhyE — OddsChecker (@OddsCheckerUS) February 20, 2022

USA Women went on to win the game 5-0 and sit second in their group behind Iceland. New Zealand are bottom with zero points, looking to get their first victory in their next game against Czech Republic.