New Zealand International scores three own goals in one half

New Zealand Women’s footballer Meikayla Moore managed to score a perfect hattrick of own goals in just one half of football.

Usually playing in England with Liverpool Women, Moore was representing her country in the SheBelieves Cup against USA. Moore was substituted after completing her unwanted hattrick, not managing to make it to half time before the manager decided a change was needed.

USA Women went on to win the game 5-0 and sit second in their group behind Iceland. New Zealand are bottom with zero points, looking to get their first victory in their next game against Czech Republic.

