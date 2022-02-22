Manchester United could make move for Harry Kane, especially if his former manager Mauricio Pochettino is appointed.

According to ESPN, the transfer is a possibility, but would cost in the region of £100m and around £350,000 per week in wages. Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a striker, with Edinson Cavani out of contract and Cristiano Ronaldo not hitting the heights they expected. With Anthony Martial currently out on loan as well, the striking options are limited.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move away in recent years but Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy has stood strong and demanded an extortionate fee for the Englishman. As each year goes by, Kane edges closer to his contract expiring, so you’d expect the Tottenham hierarchy to accept defeat and cash in on their prized asset.

The Tottenham captain has struggled this season in front of goal in comparison to previous years. This campaign, he is averaging 0.33 league goals per 90 minutes, compared to 0.67 per 90 the previous year. He failed to score a Premier League goal until October, with many football fans putting it down to the disappointment of not getting his transfer move in the window before the season started.

In recent weeks, his goalscoring form has improved, managing five goals in his last six games, including a last minute winner against Manchester City.