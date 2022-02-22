With Tottenham’s confidence likely to be sky high after their last-gasp win against Manchester City at the weekend, Antonio Conte was in mischievous mood in his pre-match press conference for their game against Burnley.

Although there’s still a couple of months left until the end of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, every point is vital now as Spurs chase a finish in the Champions League places.

MORE: Mbappe to Liverpool?

When asked about his team selection, ahead of the test against the Clarets, Conte quoted one of his old sporting directors when saying that ‘you can make a mistake with your wife, but not with your goalkeeper or striker.’

Indeed!