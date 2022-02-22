Arsenal and Chelsea are two of the clubs keeping tabs on 20-year-old Crystal Palace talent Michael Olise.

Despite only joining the London club in the summer, the former Reading midfielder has impressed in the limited game time he’s received so far this season. Only starting six Premier League games, he’s still managed six goal contributions and has scored and a setup a goal in both Crystal Palace’s FA Cup games this year.

According to The Sun, multiple clubs around Europe are in the hunt for Olise, not just Arsenal and Chelsea. The move to Crystal Palace was a smart move for all parties, allowing the youngster to express himself on the Premier League stage, and The Eagles will be able to make a sizeable profit on the French youth international.

With the array of young talent at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta showing a lot of faith in these inexperienced players, a move to North London could be an exciting one for Olise. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are all flourishing under Arteta and the prospect of playing under a manager that trusts youth could tilt the odds in Arsenal’s favour, in terms of securing Olise’s signature.

Chelsea, however, are more likely to be able to offer Olise the realistic prospect of winning major trophies in the near future, and could well find room for Olise as a regular ahead of inconsistent attackers like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.