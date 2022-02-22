Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has discussed the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as he nears the end of his contract.

The France international seems highly likely to be on his way out of Old Trafford on a free transfer this summer, and he’ll surely have a long list of top clubs interested in him.

It’s long been expected that Pogba would move abroad after a slightly indifferent spell in English football, but the Telegraph have recently reported that he’d be open to joining another Premier League club, though no specific names are mentioned.

It’s easy to imagine which clubs might be realistic contenders for Pogba’s signature, so we asked Arsenal great Thomas if he thinks the 28-year-old could be on the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas, however, expects Pogba will still move abroad, though he named Chelsea as a potential destination if he stays in the Premier League.

“I don’t think Pogba will stay in league after this season,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“Pogba is an excellent player with enormous influence during games and I am sure any club around the world would have him, including Arsenal.

“If he were to stay in England then I could only see him going to Chelsea, to be honest.”

Pogba could be a decent fit at Chelsea, but they already have plenty of quality options in midfield in the form of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Arsenal, by contrast, could really benefit from snapping up Pogba as he’d be an upgrade on the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.