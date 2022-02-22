Arsenal to make youngster one of their highest earners to fight off Liverpool transfer interest

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka contract talks currently ongoing but may take a while to conclude.

Arsenal understandably want to get the deal done as soon as possible and consider him one of the most important assets at the club. Chris Wheatley of football.london said: “He will certainly be offered a new deal that will put him among Arsenal’s highest paid players”. Thomas Partey is reportedly on around 200k a week and Saka is expected to be offered similar figures to this.

“I would envision the Saka deal will take some time to conclude. His agents prolonged the extension for Folarin Balogun in order to get the best deal possible.” Added Chris Wheatley. The deal isn’t expected to have any problems along the way, the agent of Saka only wants what is best for him. It may take some time but as Arsenal see the young England international as such an indispensable player, the likelihood is they will come to a fair negotiation.

Saka only signed a new deal last year but the 20-year-old has pushed on in the last few years to extents the club may not have predicted. He has become a regular for his country and is one of the first names on the team sheet at club level. With eleven goal contributions in the league this season, he is a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s long term project at Arsenal.

ESPN recently linked Saka as a possible target for Liverpool, and there’s no doubt the exciting young forward could be a great fit in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds could surely benefit from signing Saka as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who will be in the final year of his contract at Anfield next season.

Arsenal fans will hope, however, that this latest report from football.london means the club will be in a strong position to persuade Saka to stay.