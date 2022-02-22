Arsenal midfielder transfer to Italian club “certainly possible”

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly set to be a summer transfer target for Jose Mourinho’s Roma. 

Chris Wheatley of football.london said: “As for a summer move, it’s certainly possible. Roma are expected to come back in for Xhaka with Jose Mourinho a long time admirer of the Swiss international. Arsenal would let him go for the right price.”

With Xhaka’s Arsenal tenure riddled with controversy, it comes as no surprise to find out Arsenal would happily let him leave in the summer. Having been previously stripped of the captaincy in 2019, it’s surprising that Xhaka is still at the club. Altercations with fans, ill-discipline on the pitch and hardly setting the world alight in terms of performances, maybe finding a interested party has been the main issue.

Granit Xhaka in action for Arsenal
Xhaka reportedly refused the armband when it was passed to him in the game against Brentford on Saturday, but this has since been dismissed by Mikel Arteta and was simply a misunderstanding. The fact fans of Arsenal even accused Xhaka of turning down the captain duties during the game shows the lack of trust and faith they have in their player. If Mourinho truly is a fan of the Swiss international, maybe he can get the best out of him over in Italy.

Xhaka has received a staggering 64 yellow cards in an Arsenal shirt and was sent off for the fifth time against Liverpool last month.

