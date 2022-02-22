Video: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone shows he’s still got it with epic training session keepy-uppies ahead of Man United clash

If ever a manager wanted to exude confidence ahead of a vital Champions League game, then Diego Simeone certainly managed it during Atletico Madrid’s training session on Tuesday night.

As his players were being put through their paces by his assistants at the Wanda Metropolitano, the Argentinian decided to go on an epic keepy-uppy walkabout.

He kept the ball off of the floor for a full minute before finishing into the bottom corner with aplomb.

Totally relaxed and at ease, if he can bring that kind of energy to his team, then the Red Devils will have their work cut out.

