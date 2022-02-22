After a protracted couple of months where Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang was persona non-grata at Arsenal, the Gabonese finally made a deadline day switch to Barcelona which was a best case scenario for all parties.

It really was the only viable option for the striker in the end after manager, Mikel Arteta, really laid down the law with his captain for failing to return from an authorised trip on time.

Though some might have thought that quite a harsh punishment, it was completely consistent with the Spaniard’s zero tolerance policy with his playing staff.

MORE: Mbappe to Liverpool?

Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi will undoubtedly also attest to the fact that Arteta isn’t a man for turning and, frankly, it’s great to see a manager being given the free reign to manage as he sees fit. Without the interference of the board or others above him.

There’s little use in making anyone manager of a football club, only to then veto any decisions that the board may not consider necessary.

If they are to be judged on results, then let them go about their business as they see fit in order to achieve those results.

More Stories / Latest News Crucial Manchester City star has heart set on Real Madrid move and could leave in the summer La Liga star set for astonishing £75m Premier League return with Arsenal most likely club to entertain deal Chelsea v Lille team news: Lukaku dropped to the bench as Tuchel takes decisive action

According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by The Sun, Aubameyang has now revealed that Arteta spoke with him before his departure.

Asked whether the manager wished him luck, the striker replied “yes, yes.”