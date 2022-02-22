Chelsea and Arsenal among clubs interested in 20-year-old Crystal Palace star

Several top European clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the young playmaker is wanted as many as five top sides.

Despite joining the Eagles just last summer following a shrewd £8m move from Championship Reading, Olise, 20, is understood to be a candidate to move on again at the end of the season.

Although the young Frenchman has made just 20 senior appearances for Palace, the nature of his performances, particularly in the Premier League, are believed to have kept clubs seriously interested in signing him.

Having already directly contributed to 10 goals, Olise appears to have taken to top-flight football like a duck to water.

Discussing the youngster’s potential recently, manager Patrick Vieira, as quoted by Evening Standard, said: “I think having Jordan [Ayew] at the Africa Cup of Nations, it will give him [Olise] obviously more time to play in the Premier League. We know how good he can be and now what is important for us is to work together to improve that talent.

“All the players are impatient. They all want to play and this is what I like about Michael and about Eze. They want to be on the field and want to play.”

Alongside both Chelsea and Arsenal are understood to also be Everton, Lille and Bayern Munich – all of whom have a long-standing interest in the 20-year-old.