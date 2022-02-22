Things are going from bad to worse for Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea.

The Belgian, the club’s record signing at the start of this season, has gone off the boil to such an extent, that he didn’t even reach double figures in terms of the amount of touches of the ball he had in the Blues last match against Crystal Palace.

Romelu Lukaku’s SEVEN touches vs Crystal Palace – a new Premier League low! ? pic.twitter.com/JVjdJP3jiq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 21, 2022

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that manager, Thomas Tuchel, has relegated the striker to the bench for their match against Lille in the Champions League.

It will surely further frustrate a player who thrives on confidence and putting the ball in the back of the net, but things just haven’t worked out for him in West London this time around.

In his place Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic will be tasked with scoring the goals that will hopefully make qualification to the next round a formality.

It’s a huge call from Tuchel, and some might say a brave one. Perhaps it’s even one that spells the end for Lukaku once the season is over with.

For such a huge spend, the Blues hierarchy would be within their rights to expect much, much more than the Belgian has been willing or able to provide.