“Why sign these players?” – Thomas Tuchel to blame for Chelsea duo’s struggles, says pundit

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is not playing to the strengths of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, according to former Premier League forward Darren Bent.

The Blues have not quite lived up to expectations so far this season, with their title challenge falling away despite their success under Tuchel last term, and the exciting summer signing of Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Lukaku and Werner’s form up front has been a particular worry for Chelsea, and Bent thinks it’s simply a case of the club’s current tactics not working to get the best out of them, leading Bent to question why they bothered signing these players at all…

? “Lukaku can do a little bit more but #CFC have to play to his strengths!” ? “Lukaku and Werner’s biggest attributes are their pace…if you don’t play that way then why even sign them?!”@DarrenBent believes Lukaku can do more but blames Chelsea’s style of play too. ? pic.twitter.com/BuK0kKIDou — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 22, 2022

Chelsea could perhaps alter their game a bit in order to utilise the pace of Lukaku and Werner, but this is far from the first time the west London giants have seen top attacking players struggle.

A host of big-name strikers have joined CFC in the Roman Abramovich era, with the likes of Andriy Shevchenko, Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain and others all flopping at the club.

Arguably, the only real success stories in nearly 20 years have been Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, though some players like Demba Ba and Olivier Giroud ended up being decent squad players.