Frank Lampard has reportedly already spoken to Chelsea over the potential transfer of Conor Gallagher.

TEAMtalk reports that Frank Lampard has approached Chelsea to make sure Everton are top of the list of potential clubs if Gallagher is sent out on loan again next season. Rumours are that Thomas Tuchel is interested in promoting him to the first team but if Lampard’s Everton can offer more guaranteed first team football, it could make sense for all parties.

Gallagher is currently on loan at Crystal Palace and has been extremely impressive, leading to an England call up last November. The young Englishman has added goals to his game, something we didn’t see a lot of previous to his transfer to Selhurst Park. He’s managed seven goals in the league from midfield as well as three assists.

Lampard knows Gallagher well from his time at Chelsea and the latter may be impressed by the current Everton manager’s faith he shows in young players. Bringing through the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James at Chelsea as well as starting Anthony Gordon every game since arriving at Everton, age doesn’t matter for Lampard if a player is good enough.

Gallagher is one of many Chelsea loanees that every year get sent away, with the majority of them never really making the grade at Stamford Bridge.