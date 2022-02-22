Antonio Conte has given a jokey response to questions about Harry Kane’s fitness, insisting that the Tottenham star has to play even if he’s left with only one leg!

See below as Conte spoke at his press conference, insisting that Kane is too important, so he has to play whatever shape he’s in, before bursting into laughter along with the reporters present.

Kane was truly immense for Spurs as they beat Manchester City 3-2 at the weekend, with the England international showing once again that he’s one of the best centre-forwards in world football.

Conte will no doubt hope to keep Kane fit as much as possible as he faces a big challenge ahead of him at Tottenham.