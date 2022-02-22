Antonio Conte mocks Pep Guardiola’s claims about Tottenham with Instagram post

Antonio Conte hits back at Pep Guardiola’s complaints about Tottenham’s defensive setup.

Pep Guardiola wasn’t happy with the way Antonio Conte set up his team against his Manchester City side, claiming they were “deep and compact” and “created a lot of space to run on the counter attack” The Daily Mail quotes. Tottenham won the game 3-2, with Harry Kane scoring a late winner after Riyad Mahrez initially equalised from the penalty spot.

Conte hit back in modern fashion, posting a lengthy Instagram video captioned “Counter-attacks?!? Maybe not…” followed by plenty of laughing emojis! The video contains full footage of all of Tottenham’s goals against Man City, clearly demonstrating some excellent build up play, rather than a deep, counter attacking style.

Clearly, Guardiola was frustrated after losing his first league game since October, nearly four months ago. The Spaniard isn’t used to losing and has previously commented on other teams’ defensive setup if they manage to get a result against his City side. In December, he commented on Bruno Lage’s Wolves, claiming “It’s difficult to play against a team that don’t want to play.” The Independent quotes.

Guardiola has a philosophy which is embedded in him and seemingly finds it difficult to accept that other teams don’t have the ability to play in this style. Some sides have to setup more conservatively especially against a team as dominant as Manchester City. They sit six points clear the the top of the table, with Liverpool having a game in hand.