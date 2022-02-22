Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has his heart set on a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, and could be sold as soon as this summer as a result.

Silva has been an integral part to Pep Guardiola’s side this season as they push to win another league title and go one better in the Champions League.

The Portuguese playmaker, who can play anywhere in City’s front five but predominantly operates in one of the two right sided positions, has been back to his best this year and has scored 10 times along with registering three assists.

He has started all of the Premier League leaders games this season in the league bar one.

However, according to Calcio Mercato, Silva has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid at some stage of his career.

The 27-year-old is now entering his peak years as a professional footballer and with his current City deal running out in 2025, he would need to wait a few years before he could join for free or force City’s hand in trying to sell him.

He is rated at £67.5m as per transfermarkt, so any transfer to Madrid would need to have a significant offer to prise him away from City, who clearly value his qualities.

Saying this, City have shown themselves to be nifty in the transfer market and with Julian Alvarez on the way in the summer they may feel they can cope with the sale of Silva and use the revenue to reinvest in other areas of the squad.