After conceding a goal just 33 seconds into their Champions League game against Juventus, Villarreal had done well to keep the Bianconeri at bay.
One could be forgiven for thinking that the floodgates might open early at the Estadio de la Ceramica, but to Unai Emery’s credit, the Yellow Submarine held firm.
After 66 minutes, Villarreal got their reward, as Dani Parejo was allowed to move into the heart of the visitor’s area totally unchallenged.
Calmness personified, he made no mistake.
WHAT A GOAL! Dani Parejo gets an equaliser for Villarreal! Villarreal 1 – 1 Juventus
The ball from Étienne Capoue
Dani Parejo with a deft finish, Villarreal are in this.
Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo