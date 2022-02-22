David Moyes makes up with attacker following angry reaction to substitution

West Ham FC
West Ham attacker Said Benrahma has been substituted more times (18) than any other player in the Premier League this season.

The Algerian’s latest showing came during the Hammers’ 1-1 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday.

Following in much the same fashion, Benrahma found himself subbed off by Moyes in the second half and was then spotted by Sky Sports cameras shouting “Every time!” in the direction of the Scottish manager.

However, despite initial concerns that Benrahma and Moyes had fallen out, according to club insiders Claret and Hugh, both men put their difference aside during Monday’s training session.

It has been claimed that Moyes and Benrahma were seen together at West Ham’s training ground back to their usual selves – shelving any suggestions of a fallout.

