Chelsea and Real Madrid negotiating loan deal for ex-Blue to return to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea and Real Madrid are reportedly already in negotiations over Eden Hazard potentially returning to Stamford Bridge on loan.

The Belgium international has been one of the finest footballers in the world for much of the last decade, becoming a club legend in his time at Chelsea.

Unfortunately, however, Hazard’s form has gone majorly downhill since his 2019 move to Real Madrid, and it’s little surprise that his future at the Bernabeu now seems to be in doubt.

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon in the YouTube video below, Hazard could now be set to return to Chelsea on loan in the summer, in a deal that could be key to Los Blancos signing Erling Haaland…

Chelsea fans will surely be excited by this surprising piece of transfer news, even if it does seem a bit risky to be signing Hazard after such a slump in form.

Still, there’s no doubt the Blues could do with strengthening in attack after some poor form from the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.