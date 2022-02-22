Edinson Cavani has been linked with a move to Botafogo in Brazil after a recent takeover from an American businessman.

Cavani is out of contract in the summer and is unlikely to sign a new contract at Old Trafford after injuries have limited his game time this season. The Uruguayan has been linked with multiple South American clubs, with Botafogo the latest to show interest. According to Lance, there have been “initial conversations” held between the club and Cavani’s team.

The new owner of Botafogo, John Textor, is also the co-owner of Crystal Palace, which could explain the temptation to bring some of the Premier League talent to Brazil. Former Manchester United full back, Rafael plays for the Brazilian side, although that’s unlikely to be the reason for the link to Cavani.

Cavani started off his United career fantastically, scoring ten league goals in his first season as well as scoring six in five Europa League games. Unfortunately this season, he’s been unable to string a run of games together and stay fit, only managing two goals in all competitions.

According to TEAMtalk, Cavani has also been linked to the likes of River Plate, Boca Juniors and Corinthians, showing a return to South America is high on the agenda of the 35-year-old.