Photo: England Women’s Euro 2022 Away kit leaked

To say it’s a bit of a departure for England is a bit of an understatement.
Not known for their boldness, it appears that those involved with the selection of new kit designs for England’s women’s team have decided that making things a little more fashion forward will help shift units off of the rails.
MORE: Mbappe to Liverpool
The away kit for Euro 2022 can only be described as a deep salmon-toned shirt with dark red accents.
It’s an absolute winner.
?? England Women’s Euro 2022 Away Kit: https://t.co/bHn5IQZIlt pic.twitter.com/SReql3AmXB
— Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) February 22, 2022