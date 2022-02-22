Photo: England Women’s Euro 2022 Away kit leaked

To say it’s a bit of a departure for England is a bit of an understatement.

Not known for their boldness, it appears that those involved with the selection of new kit designs for England’s women’s team have decided that making things a little more fashion forward will help shift units off of the rails.

The away kit for Euro 2022 can only be described as a deep salmon-toned shirt with dark red accents.

It’s an absolute winner.