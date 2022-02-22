Harry Kane knows what he will do if Daniel Levy blocks second summer exit

Despite recently beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 3-2 away from home, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane reportedly remains adamant he wants to leave the club. However, failure to allow the England skipper to depart the club this summer could see chairman Daniel Levy backed into a corner.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Kane would consider allowing his deal to run down and leave the club for free if he is not granted his wish to move on at the end of this season.

After signing up to their youth academy back in 2004, Kane, 28, has spent nearly 20-years with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, after failing to win a single major trophy and now approaching 29-years-old, the Three Lions’ talisman is rumoured to want out in search of top-level silverware.

Having seen a move to Manchester City fail to materialise last summer, The Athletic speculate that a transfer next time around could be on the cards.

However, if Levy snubs the chance to let his star man leave, Kane will likely see out the remainder of his contract, which is set to run until 2024, and then walk away – leaving his employers helpless when it comes to recouping a transfer fee.