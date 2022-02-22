Liverpool scout Ian Barrigan has reportedly left the club to become an agent representing West Ham attacking midfielder Jarrod Bowen, among others.

The Reds talent spotter has been credited with discovering Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he’ll now be linking up with him, Bowen and other players in a new role with the PLG football agency, according to the Telegraph.

Liverpool fans will surely be intrigued by this development, which sees Barrigan now linking up with Hammers star Bowen, who has been in terrific form in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old has been linked with LFC by Football Insider and others, and makes sense as a target to give Jurgen Klopp more depth in attack as he looks for a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

There’s also the issue of Mohamed Salah heading towards the final year of his contract, with Bowen seeming ideal to come in and shine in Klopp’s side.

Liverpool fans will hope the Barrigan connection can now work in their favour, though one imagines it isn’t quite as simple as that.

West Ham will surely also be desperate not to lose Bowen in a time when they’re also likely to face strong interest from big clubs in Declan Rice.

ESPN have linked Rice with Manchester United, and there’s no doubt that it’ll be hard to keep this world class young talent, with WHUFC surely not under pressure to sell both in the same summer as they’ll not be short of money.