Liverpool scout leaves role at Anfield to become agent for PL star linked as Reds transfer target

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Liverpool scout Ian Barrigan has reportedly left the club to become an agent representing West Ham attacking midfielder Jarrod Bowen, among others.

The Reds talent spotter has been credited with discovering Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he’ll now be linking up with him, Bowen and other players in a new role with the PLG football agency, according to the Telegraph.

Liverpool fans will surely be intrigued by this development, which sees Barrigan now linking up with Hammers star Bowen, who has been in terrific form in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old has been linked with LFC by Football Insider and others, and makes sense as a target to give Jurgen Klopp more depth in attack as he looks for a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

There’s also the issue of Mohamed Salah heading towards the final year of his contract, with Bowen seeming ideal to come in and shine in Klopp’s side.

Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Antonio Conte jokes that Tottenham star Harry Kane has to play even if he only has one leg
Rangnick could continue for part of next season as Man Utd interim manager before this candidate takes over
Manchester United star approached to switch nationality

Liverpool fans will hope the Barrigan connection can now work in their favour, though one imagines it isn’t quite as simple as that.

West Ham will surely also be desperate not to lose Bowen in a time when they’re also likely to face strong interest from big clubs in Declan Rice.

ESPN have linked Rice with Manchester United, and there’s no doubt that it’ll be hard to keep this world class young talent, with WHUFC surely not under pressure to sell both in the same summer as they’ll not be short of money.

More Stories Ian Barrigan Jarrod Bowen Trent Alexander-Arnold

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. WOW another caught offside -Rice /BOWEN ARTICLE . Full OF NOTHING of course.Only 9 more players for you to talk about. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AND THEN YOU CAN DO THAT AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN. Long way past pathetic -meaningless and pointless.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.