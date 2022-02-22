Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer.

See the video below as journalist Eduardo Inda casts some doubt over Felix’s long-term future in Madrid, stating that the Gunners have asked about a possible deal for the Portugal international…

El Arsenal pregunta por Joao Félix pic.twitter.com/tLpVJXCyq8 — Eduardo Inda (@eduardoinda) February 22, 2022

Arsenal could certainly do with making changes up front this summer, with the club enduring a difficult January transfer window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Emirates Stadium for a move to Barcelona, and the north London giants failed to bring in a replacement in attack.

Felix hasn’t always been entirely convincing in his time with Diego Simeone’s side, though he was previously rated as one of the most exciting young players in world football in his time at former club Benfica.

If Felix could get back to his best at Arsenal, he could be ideal to give Mikel Arteta more quality up front, though it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old would really be tempted by the chance to move to the Emirates.

Arsenal are not the force they once were, though if they get back into the top four this season it could be a big help to persuade players like this that they’re on their way back up to the top.