Arsenal and Newcastle United set for battle over forward transfer

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly two of the clubs chasing a transfer deal for Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international has established himself as one of the most promising young players in Europe in recent times, and it seems inevitable that he’ll soon earn himself a big move.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the likes of Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are tracking David, while interest from the Premier League comes from Arsenal and Newcastle.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, as David would undoubtedly be an important addition at the Emirates Stadium or St James’ Park, for slightly different reasons.

Arsenal desperately need the 22-year-old as a long-term replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and one imagines he’ll be one of several targets in that position this summer.

Jonathan David is being linked with Arsenal and Newcastle
Newcastle, meanwhile, are likely to continue building under their wealthy new owners, and signing a top young talent like David could be an important step in their development.

Still, it will be interesting to see if David himself favours a traditionally bigger name like Arsenal, or if he’s lured by the money and ambition of this new-look Newcastle.

Either way, it would be exciting to see this promising young forward in the Premier League in the near future.

