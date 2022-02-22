Chelsea rival Arsenal for forward transfer, but it could hinge on player sales

Chelsea are reportedly another big club eyeing up the potential transfer of Lille forward Jonathan David.

The Blues may, however, have to sell the likes of Romelu Lukaku or Timo Werner to make room for David up front and to help fund the deal, according to Goal.

David has been a top performer in Ligue 1 in recent times, and it’s hardly surprising that he seems to have a number of big clubs keeping a close eye on his progress.

Chelsea would be a good move for the Canada international, as he could well end up being an upgrade on flops like Werner and Lukaku, though he should have other tempting options as well.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are also one of the big names chasing David, and at the Emirates Stadium he would have the important job of replacing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals in 31 games this season, and one imagines he could get even more with better players around him at teams like Chelsea or Arsenal.

One imagines the Gunners would surely need to secure Champions League qualification for next season in order to be genuine challengers for David.