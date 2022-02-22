Kai Havertz is making a good habit of popping up with important goals for Chelsea, and is laying down a claim to be the main main going forward.

The 22-year-old German could have had a first-half hat-trick against French Champions Lille in the Champions League last 16 game between them and Chelsea, but did get his reward with a powerful header into the ground from a corner.

Havertz has had 23 touches in the opening 45 minutes of this game. A significant amount more than summer signing Romelu Lukaku had at the weekend against Crystal Palace, managing just seven touches as Chelsea scraped to a 1-0 win in the London derby.

However, Club World Cup hero Havertz fits far more seamlessly into the Chelsea team and equally gives them a hard-working presence up front.

Havertz proved he can be a teams primary goal threat in his final season with Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored 12 goals in 30 Bundesliga games.

Lukaku, 28, has already expressed a desire to one day leave Chelsea and return to Inter Milan.

The former Manchester United and Everton striker simply doesn’t fit into how Chelsea want to play with Thomas Tuchel, and despite his impressive goalscoring record throughout his playing career for one reason or another things seem to not be gelling correctly for him on his return to Chelsea.

On the other hand, Havertz is a player who Chelsea can cultivate into a major goal threat.

While he remains an inconsistent performer, given playing time in the striker position Havertz could easily become the leading man at Stamford Bridge for many years to come.

There is no reason to believe he could not form an even stronger relationship with the likes of Mason Mount or Callum Hudson-Odoi in the Chelsea attack.