Pundit makes Pep Guardiola transfer claim after “Harry Kane masterclass” sealed Spurs win over City

Pep Guardiola will surely have been left wishing he’d signed Harry Kane after watching the Tottenham striker deliver a “masterclass” to beat his Manchester City side at the weekend.

That’s the view of former Manchester United midfielder and pundit Luke Chadwick, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside this week.

City notably tried to sign Kane in the summer, and the England international came back to haunt Guardiola with two superb goals and an all-round world class performance at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

Chadwick was hugely impressed with Kane’s performance, insisting he was so good that it would probably be unfair to not still make City the title favourites based on this result.

“Overall I still consider City the favourites for the title,” Chadwick said. “Obviously they’ll be disappointed with the result this weekend, they dominated possession but came up against a Tottenham team with a game plan and a Harry Kane masterclass really. After that game I’m sure Pep will be wishing he’d got this man! Kane was on another level against City.

“Spurs at their best are a fantastic counter-attacking team and they showed that this weekend. And it hopefully makes for a more exciting end to the season.

“I still think City are the favourites, but it looked like they might run away with it and now Spurs have thrown a spanner in the works. It’ll be interesting to see if it affects City, because losing at home like that can affect confidence.”