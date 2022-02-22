During his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s game against Leeds on Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp brushed off questions about his reaction to Man City’s weekend loss to Tottenham.

The Reds manager had known the score was 2-1 but then didn’t watch the rest of the game.

It was only when he was taking a taxi to go out and the driver excitedly told him that City had lost that he realised the magnitude of the result.

However, his underwhelming reaction was ‘oh,’ though it seems that was principally to do with the fact that Liverpool still need to concentrate on their own fixtures before worrying about what anyone else is doing, and City, despite the loss, are still in the box seat.

When asked about Diogo Jota’s availability for selection, Klopp was unequivocal in his response.