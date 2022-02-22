Update on Liverpool’s prospects of signing Kylian Mbappe as ex-Red weighs in on potential deal

Liverpool may reportedly be out of the running for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

That’s what’s being hinted at in a report from Sport, who list the Reds alongside Manchester City and Barcelona as clubs whose dreams of signing Mbappe may now be over, with Real Madrid his most likely next destination if he decides to leave PSG.

Mbappe has been a world class performer for PSG but is nearing the end of his contract, leaving his future in significant doubt ahead of the summer.

The France international would be a superb signing for Liverpool if they could somehow pull it off, but it seems that fans of the Merseyside giants may have to put that dream behind them now.

In many ways, LFC arguably needn’t worry about what Mbappe’s doing when they have so many quality forwards of their own, with Luis Diaz recently moving to Anfield from Porto, joining Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino up front.

Still, former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas told CaughtOffside that he would still relish the prospect of a talent like Mbappe joining as well.

“Liverpool should always be looking to attract the best players in the world,” Thomas said.

“Do Liverpool need him? Yes! Who doesn’t need a player of his quality?

“Wherever Mbappe chooses to go, any club will be ecstatic to have him and that’s no different for Liverpool.”