Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma could be in line for a sensational return to the Premier League as major teams have showed an interest in him.

The Dutch winger has proven to be a revelation since joining Villarreal in the summer from Bournemouth. He has scored 12 goals in 21 appearances this season for The Yellow Submarine, including four in the Champions League.

Viewers of Manchester United’s first group game against Villarreal will remember how much he terrorised full-back Diogo Dalot. Tearing him apart, time and time again from the left-wing.

However, Danjuma has since been moved more centrally and has performed well in the striker position for Unai Emery’s side, prompting interest in him from England for the second time in his career as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The most likely club to go for the player would be Arsenal, who will be without a recognised striker at the start of the window when Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah follow former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the door.

Arsenal are stripped of options so Danjuma could represent a smart acquisition for at least a back up striker or stop gap before they bring in someone of top calibre.

The major sticking point in any deal would be his reported £75m release clause.

Danjuma played in England for Bournemouth between 2019 and 2021.

The 25-year-old had a turbulent spell during his debut year with Bournemouth as he struggled with injuries and form in the Premier League, failing to register one goal contribution despite 14 appearances for the club. But he did have a far more positive time in the Championship last season scoring 15 goals and getting seven assists.