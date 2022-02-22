Whether or not Brendan Rodgers stays at Leicester City beyond the end of the current campaign, it seems fairly clear that the Foxes are already building for the future.

Consistently well run as an organisation, it’s no surprise to understand that the club are all for promoting from within.

According to the official Leicester City website, 15 academy prospects have been handed professional forms, including England U18 captain, Sammy Braybrooke.

The club have a long-standing and proud history of success with their youth products, with the likes of Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury, Luke Thomas and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall recently making it into the first-team set-up.

It will allow Rodgers or his potential replacement to have their pick of the most outstanding young talents at the club, saving themselves a bundle in terms of transfer spend in the process.

As transfer fees continue to rise, only the richest clubs are able to compete at the very top level for super star players, whereas the likes of Leicester will need to continue to churn out talent in order to pad out their squads where possible.

It’s an exciting time for those young players and for the club, as they continue their development with a view to, potentially, breaking into the first-team in due course.