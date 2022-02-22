Leicester City have reportedly decided to keep backing manager Brendan Rodgers despite the club’s worrying drop-off in form this season.

The Foxes have mostly performed at a high standard during Rodgers’ time in charge, winning the FA Cup final last season and regularly challenging for the top four.

This term, however, has been a lot worse, with Leicester now 11th in the Premier League table and with just one win from their last seven games in all competitions.

Still, a report from the Telegraph suggests that the Northern Irish tactician still has the backing of the Leicester board and will be given more time to turn things around at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers has long been highly rated in the game and his work at Leicester has even seen him emerge as one of the main candidates for the Manchester United job.

The Red Devils will surely be having second thoughts about him now, however, as he’s no longer doing a particularly impressive job with LCFC.