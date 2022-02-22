Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas believes the Premier League title race is now “wide open” after Manchester City’s surprise 3-2 home defeat against Tottenham at the weekend.

The Reds now have the opportunity to close the gap on the reigning champions, who had looked like they could run away with the title earlier on this term.

Liverpool look in good shape now, however, with Jurgen Klopp’s side beating Norwich City 3-1 before Spurs stunned City at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, ex-Red Thomas is encouraged by what he’s seen, urging his old club to keep pressuring City at the top of the table, whilst also praising the performances of Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara.

“The first half against Norwich was a bit lacklustre and the team had to work hard,” Thomas said. “But that is exactly what they did, and they won the game, which is the most important thing.

“Diaz looks to have fitted in really well and hopefully will just get better and better with his output whilst Thiago was immense on the ball and I thought he was the key.

“The team are getting to the tricky point of the season fighting on all fronts and the results start to become more important than the game.”

He added: “Spurs always give City a tough game, regardless of manager. They have players that really hurt the way City play and Pep hasn’t found the way to deal with it often enough.

“The title race is wide open with Liverpool still having to play City, so it will be very interesting going forward with the state of the squads and if anyone gets rested for any particular games or competitions.

“Liverpool just need to keep applying pressure with the results and see what happens.”