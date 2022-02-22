It’s time to face facts. Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea is a horrible fit. It just doesn’t work in any way, shape or form.

Thomas Tuchel has, apparently, said that the Belgian marksman wasn’t dropped as such from his starting line-up against Lille in Tuesday night’s Champions League encounter, but appeared sluggish and tired last time out, so coming off of the bench was preferable.

Whilst that may be the party line, it’s pretty damn obvious that Lukaku has been dropped.

Seven touches in 90 minutes against Crystal Palace would be enough to bench any player, let alone your club record signing.

To then go and make excuses for him is a shame. Tell it as it is.

He wasn’t and isn’t good enough. Perhaps he’s no longer suited to the Premier League because he’s hardly set it alight since his return to Stamford Bridge.

Whatever the why’s and wherefores, goals are a striker’s currency and Lukaku isn’t cashing in.

If his desire is to return to Inter, then perhaps that really is the best for all parties, as long as a deal can be constructed which works.

Unless of course the player manages to get his act together between now and the end of the season, giving Tuchel some serious food for thought in the process.